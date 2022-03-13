Character certification is must for delivery boys, orders Mumbai CP

After receiving several complaints about errant delivery boys, the Mumbai police commissioner on Sunday made character certification mandatory for delivery boys. The latest guideline is mandatory for E-commerce companies as well as to restaurant aggregator and food delivery companies.

In case of delivery boys found indulged in thefts or robberies, the services provider will be held responsible if character certification found not done, stated the circular issued on Sunday.

After receiving several complaints from citizens about the delivery boys, Pandey on Saturday called a meeting with leading courier companies as well as E-commerce and food delivery companies. The meeting is attended total 30 representatives or owners of delivery services including that of Blue Dart Ex Ltd, Amazon Seller Pvt, Overseas Ex, Swiggy Food Delivery and McDonald as stated in the circular.

All those who attended the meeting have agreed to the guidelines, said police.

The commissioner has also stressed on giving training to delivery boys and making an agreement with them with all the necessary documentations.

"We have also pointed to negligent driving by the delivery boys like not following traffic rules, riding from footpaths as well as wrong side driving. The representatives have been asked to make their men to aware and adhere to the rules otherwise they will not be let off, said Mumbai police spokesperson DCP (Operations) Sanjay Latkar.

Both the service provider and delivery boy will be penalised if them found carrying excess goods from their motorcycle. The police have asked to make uniform compulsory for all the delivery boys as stated in the circular.

CP received multiple complaints from people who are facing problems due to ongoing infrastructure projects, the problems includes traffic congestion and noise pollution.

Guidelines to infrastructure companies.

Security guard appointed by them should only look into internal matters and they should not be indulged into traffic clearance duty neither they should be given uniform similar to traffic cops.

Work should be carried as per given timings.

Lighting arrangements during night should not trouble people.

Barricading should be removed as soon as the completion of work.

