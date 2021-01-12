Chaos erupts in Bihar Congress meet: Chairs thrown, blows exchanged, leaders pushed from dais

Patna: Dissensions in the Bihar unit of the Congress reached its peak on Tuesday when chairs were thrown on each other, leaders were physically pushed down from the dais, and blows were exchanged at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office at the Sadaqat Ashram.

The newly-appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, a former union minister, was hearing the grievances of the party leaders when a section of the leaders of the Kisan Cell started hurling charges of corruption against the office-bearers of the PCC and accused them of bribery in the distribution of tickets during the assembly elections.

Leaders loyal to PCC chief Madan Mohan Jha retaliated and attacked the rival group leaders with chairs. Soon, leaders started exchanging blows in the presence of the AICC leader.

Bhakta Charan Das, who also faced physical hits, was escorted out of the hall by security personnel.

Das later reviewed the arrangements made for the Congress march to Raj Bhawan on January 15 in protest against the three farm bills.

Das reacted to the disturbances in the meeting by saying, "It is common in Bihar".