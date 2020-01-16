Chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai is not nationalism: BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose

A few weeks ago, Bose had come out and said that Muslims should be considered when the issues on CAA came up. While speaking to media persons, Bose maintained that India is a country of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christans and Buddhists and we have to consider them all.

“Screaming slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai are dividing the country. The country does not run on brainless Muslims and Hindu fanatics. These slogans only create division,” eaid Bose.

The country has been facing protests since the BJP led Centre implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA). The Trinamool Congress(TMC), Congress and Left Front in West Bengal have been protesting against the Act. There have also been protests by the student community.

Despite Bose being a part of the saffron party, the descendent of Bose family has been vocal about the comments against National Register of Citizenship(NRC) and CAA.

On 23rd December 2019, it came as an embarrassment for the BJP when Bose tweeted saying that Muslims should be included in CAA.

His tweet read “If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu,Sikh,Boudha ( Buddhist), Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let’s be transparent.”

Bose has maintained that he supports the CAA, however, certain modifications are required. The BJP Central leadership is yet to react to Bose’s latest tweet saying that shouting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ will divide the country.