'Change rules to open more medical colleges in India': CM Gehlot suggests Centre

In the light of the current Ukraine crisis and hardships that students are facing out there, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has suggested changing the rules to open medical colleges in the country. "I suggest to the Central Government that the rules of MCI should be changed, and both the government and private sectors should be allowed to open more and more medical colleges," the CM said in a tweet on Saturday.

Gehlot said that the future of thousands of students who have returned to India due to the Ukraine crisis has become uncertain. In such a situation, a positive decision should be taken.

"The Ukraine crisis has given an opportunity to all of us to consider why not the central and state governments should work together to significantly increase the number of medical colleges and medical seats in the country," he added.

Gehlot also raised the issue of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) stating that these students have to be clear for practice after their return from other countries. He said that thousands of students go for foreign medical studies because the expenses are less but when they return, they have to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Most of the children (more than 80%) are unable to pass this test due to the linguistic and curricular changes there. In such a situation, it reduces the value of human resources of the country and students have to suffer economic loss.

Gehlot further said that the scheme to open one medical college in each district is not enough as we have an average of 1 doctor per 1000 people in India while according to global standards there should be 4 doctors per 1000 people. "Given the increasing population and the possibility of other epidemics, we need to increase the number of doctors," he said.

"The central government should have a comprehensive discussion on this issue with all the states so that our children do not have to go to other countries for studying. This will save money and improve the medical systems in the country," added the CM.

It is to note that Rajasthan has only 26 government and private medical and dental colleges with around 10,000 seats and around 2,500 students go to counties like Ukrain every year for medical studies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 04:13 PM IST