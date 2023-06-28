 Chandrayaan-3 Launch Scheduled For July 13 At 2.30 PM: Officials
This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday.

This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration.

Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and this is scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, according to the officials.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. It has a Spectro-Polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

"Currently the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft is fully integrated. We have completed the testing...Currently, the window of opportunity for launch is between 12-19th July...We will announce the exact date after all the tests are completed..." said ISRO chief S Somnath.

