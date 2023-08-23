 Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Says 'ISRO Scientists Should Receive Pending Salaries Of 17 Months' (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Congress leader Digivijaya Singh |

Talking about the Chandrayaan-3 landing scheduled for today evening, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "We are proud that ISRO scientists are making an effort for the successful lunar landing of Chandryaan. We pray to the Almighty for their success." However, he cited and claimed that there were news reports in the newspapers that the ISRO scientists working on the moon mission had not received their salaries of 17 months and that the Prime Minister should look into it too. "But there are reports in newspapers that the scientists who made this happen have not received a salary in 17 months. Prime Minister should take note of this too," said Digvijaya Singh.

