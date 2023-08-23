 Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'India's Space Journey Began On February 23, 1962,' Tweets Congress Ahead Of Historic Moment
"India's space journey began on February 23, 1962, with the formation of INCOSPAR — thanks to the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, along with the enthusiastic support of Nehru," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | File

New Delhi, August 23: The Congress on Wednesday said India's space journey began in 1962 with the formation of INCOSPAR which was the result of the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, along with enthusiastic support from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

article-image

The Congress' assertion came on a day Chandrayaan-3 is set to touch down on the lunar surface.The ISRO on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "India's space journey began on February 23, 1962, with the formation of INCOSPAR (Indian National Committee for Space Research)- thanks to the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, along with the enthusiastic support of Nehru."

The Committee comprised of top scientists from premier scientific institutions across the country coming together in a spirit of collaboration and team work, he said.Ramesh also shared a newspaper report on the formation of INCOSPAR.

article-image
