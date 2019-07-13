Chandrayaan-2: Over 7,000 register online to witness flight of 'Bahubali'

Chennai: A total of 7,134 persons have registered online with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to watch India's heavy lift rocket 'Bahubali' roaring towards the skies carrying Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft on July 15, it was learnt. People from various places have registered to witness the launch.

The ISRO decided to allow general public to witness the launch recently. A gallery has been built for the purpose. Though the gallery capacity is about 10,000 people, ISRO plans to increase the number of viewers in a gradual manner.

The rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) is scheduled to blast off from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 2.51 a.m. on July 15.