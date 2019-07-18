Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22

New Delhi: The Indian space agency on Thursday announced that the Chandrayaan-2 launch has been rescheduled for July 22, seven days after the ambitious launch by ISRO had to be aborted an hour before the lift off.

"Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2.43 p.m. IST on Monday, July 22, 2019," the Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted.

This comes after ISRO rectified the fault in its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) whose Monday flight with Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was called off one hour before its lift off.

The rocket GSLV-Mk III was supposed to lift off at 2.51 a.m. on Monday with India's second moon mission spacecraft Chandrayaan-2. One hour before the lift-off officials detected a snag and called off the mission.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later," ISRO had then tweeted without elaborating further.