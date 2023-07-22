Chandrashekhar Azad Birth Anniversary: Remembering India's Fearless Freedom Fighter |

Chandrashekhar Azad, also known as Azad, was a fearless revolutionary who played a pivotal role in the Indian freedom struggle. His undying spirit and unyielding determination in the face of adversity inspired millions of Indians to rise against oppression and fight for their rights.

Born on 23rd July 1906 in a small village in Madhya Pradesh, Azad grew up witnessing the injustices and atrocities inflicted on his fellow countrymen by the British regime. Fueled by a desire for justice and a passion for the motherland, he joined the non-cooperation movement led by Mahatma Gandhi at a young age. However, he soon realized that the path of non-violence might not be sufficient to achieve true freedom.

Embracing a more radical approach, Azad joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), an organization committed to achieving India's liberation through armed struggle. Known for his exceptional intellect and tactical acumen, he became one of the key leaders of the HSRA.

Azad's bravery and quick thinking led him to escape capture multiple times by the British police, earning him the moniker Azad, meaning free or liberated. He firmly believed in the power of education and encouraged the youth to be well-informed and fearless in their pursuit of freedom.

The culmination of Azad's struggle came on February 27, 1931, in the Alfred Park, Allahabad, where he fought valiantly until his last breath, refusing to surrender to the British forces. His sacrifice immortalized him as a symbol of courage, determination, and indomitable spirit.

