Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM On June 12; Check Details

Chandrababu Naidu | File pic

Amaravati, June 7: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on June 12, the party announced on Friday.

Naidu will take oath at 11.27 a.m., the auspicious time decided by his advisors. The swearing-in ceremony will be held near Kesarapalli IT Park close to the Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada.

“Swearing - In ceremony will be held @ 9.27 AM

on 12th June, 2024 near Kesarapalli IT Park, Gannavaram, Krishna District.” — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 8, 2024

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will administer the oath of office and secrecy to him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues, chief ministers of various states, leaders of BJP and other NDA partners will attend the ceremony.

The venue close to the airport was apparently chosen to avoid inconvenience to the Prime Minister and other VIPs attending the event. It was immediately not clear if some ministers would also take the oath along with Naidu.

The 74-year-old will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister for a fourth time. This will be the second time he will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh. He had served as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh between 1995 and 2004 and after the state's bifurcation served as the Chief Minister of the residuary state from 2014 to 2019.

The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance stormed to power with a landslide victory, bagging 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. It also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. The TDP alone bagged 135 Assembly and 16 Lok Sabha seats.