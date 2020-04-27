Chandigarh Police's bizarre contraption for curfew breakers, makes Twitter ROFL

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, not eveyone has the option of staying at home. Medical workers, fire and police officials and other essential service personnel has spent the last month busily working.

For the police, an additional headache has been lockdown violators who either don't believe that the virus can affect them, or don't much care either way. In different states of India, officials have dealt with this issue in different ways. From making foreign nationals who violated the rules write lines (they had to write "I am sorry" 500 times) to making them hit each other with sticks or do situps while holding their ears -- the punishments have certainly been creative.