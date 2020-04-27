Chandigarh Police's bizarre contraption for curfew breakers, makes Twitter ROFL

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, not eveyone has the option of staying at home. Medical workers, fire and police officials and other essential service personnel has spent the last month busily working.
For the police, an additional headache has been lockdown violators who either don't believe that the virus can affect them, or don't much care either way. In different states of India, officials have dealt with this issue in different ways. From making foreign nationals who violated the rules write lines (they had to write "I am sorry" 500 times) to making them hit each other with sticks or do situps while holding their ears -- the punishments have certainly been creative.
Recently, the Chandigarh Police took to Twitter, proudly unveiling a long claw-like device that can be used to tackle "non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers". According to his post, this has been designed by the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police.
A video of a drill using the device was also shared by the DGP of Chandigarh Police on Twitter. In the video, once the police official readies the device, it is used to encircle the torso of the 'miscreant' before he is led into the back of a police truck of sorts and detained.
Twitter however has not been too pleased with the invention. Many called it inhuman, comparing it to tools used to trap or catch animals.
"I have mixed emotions about this initiative and some of the other ideas local authorities are deploying to ensure lockdown compliance. While part of me applauds the creativity, another part is concerned about the safety and dignity of the individual.." wrote C. P. Gurnani the MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra.
"Great sir , I believe clue has been taken from snake catching stick, which works on a similar mechanism. Other state police must replicate it or may improvise as per needs," wrote another Twitter user.
