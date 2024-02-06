Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: AAP Hails SC Remarks On 'Rigging', Calls It Tight Slap On 'Dictatorial' BJP’s Face

Punjab AAP's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang | X

Welcoming the remarks of the Supreme Court on the issue of "rigging"’ in the January 30 Chandigarh Mayoral election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab, on Monday said that it was a tight slap on the face of the "dictatorial" BJP which was responsible for the "murder of democracy in the broad daylight."

A mockery of democracy: CJI

Addressing newspersons here, Punjab AAP's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, said that it was a significant statement of the Supreme Court in which the chief justice of India D Y Chandrachud had said that what happened in Chandigarh mayoral elections "was a mockery of democracy and they would not allow democracy to be murdered like this."

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On Chandigarh Mayoral Elections, AAP Punjab Chief Spokesperson Malwinder Kang says, "...India is the largest democracy in the world. BJP has humiliated the entire country. This is not the defeat of AAP and Congress. This is an insult to the mandate given by… pic.twitter.com/2odEYwHkL3 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Stating that this take of the Supreme Court had restored that faith of the people in democracy and justice system, he said that the people would remember this and would give the BJP a befitting reply in general elections of 2024.

"We had 20 votes whereas the BJP only had 16, but they declared our 8 votes invalid to elect their own mayor. It was a murder of democracy in broad daylight and our whole leadership, including our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, has been fighting against it. Kang said that we have been asking for action against the presiding officer since January 30th and today the Supreme Court also said that he should be prosecuted," he said.

CJI direct entire record of elections be sequestered

It may be recalled that earlier in the day, the Supreme Court bench led by CJI Chandrachud had directed that the entire record of the recently held Chandigarh mayoral elections be sequestered under the custody of Punjab Haryana High Court Registrar. The Bench also directed that the scheduled February 7 meeting of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and their budget session stood deferred till further orders.

It may be recalled that the January 30 high-adrenaline elections in which the AAP-Congress alliance had claimed a clear majority with 20 councillors – AAP – 13 and Congress – 7- in the 35-member Municipal Corporation House, the BJP had 15 plus one of MP Kirron Kher, and the presiding officer had declared the BJP candidate as Mayor while holding eight votes as invalid.