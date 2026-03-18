Chandigarh: Major Fire Breaks Out In Mobile Phone Market In Sector 22 – Video

ANI

Chandigarh: A major fire broke out in the mobile phone market in Sector 22, Chandigarh on Wednesday, triggering panic in the busy market area. Fire tenders have been deployed and efforts are being made to douse the fire, according to the news agency ANI. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known. The damage caused by the blaze has also not yet been reported.

Visuals from the spot show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air as firefighter teams douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

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The fire broke out on the second floor of a showroom complex in Sector 22-B.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at around 1:30 pm. Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot and began efforts to douse the flames. The fire spread gradually and engulfed the entire second floor of the building, which houses several mobile shops and a photo lab, according to a Tribune report.

The report claimed that as soon as smoke began billowing from the showroom, employees working in the photo lab and mobile shops were immediately evacuated. Authorities are probing the exact cause of the fire.