Chandigarh: LS MP Kumari Selja To Hold `Pad Yatra’ Across Haryana Urban Areas From July-End

Chandigarh: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP, Kumari Selja, on Sunday announced that she would hold a ``pad yatra’’ (foot march) against what she held the ``mis-governance’’ of the ruling BJP across Haryana from the last week of this month.

The state assembly polls are due in October this year.

The former Union minister, Kumar Selja said that the aim of this march was to inform the people of the state about the misrule of BJP during the past 10 years and to strengthen Congress in urban assembly areas compared to BJP and gain a decisive advantage.

Referring to a study of the recently held Lok Sabha election results, she said it showed that BJP gained an edge in 44 assembly areas of the state, most of which are urban. With the assembly elections approaching, Congress needs to focus on urban assembly areas under a new strategy, she said and added that therefore, it was decided to conduct the march in urban areas to strengthen the party.

She said that some important responsibilities regarding this march would be assigned to the workers for which a workers’ meeting would soon be called.

Kumari Selja said that inspired by party leader Rahul Gandhi’s yatra, a Congress message yatra was conducted in the state in January-February this year, the result of which was clearly seen in the Lok Sabha elections - the people reduced BJP to half.

Kumari Selja said that there are multitude of problems in the state specially the complex property ID, parivar pehchan patra (PPP), extortion incidents and the GST which had ruined the business of small shopkeepers.