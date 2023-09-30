Chandigarh Doctor Dies 19 Days After Being Hit From Behind By Speeding Auto; Shocking Visuals Surface

Screengrab of the purported video showing an auto driver hitting Dr. Lakhwinder Singh and friend from behind at Sector 16-17 in Chandigarh on September 11. | X

Chandigarh: After battling for life for 19 days, Lakhwinder Singh, a dental specialist, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident on September 11, took his last breath on Saturday.

As per reports, on September 11, Singh and his colleague were cycling from Mohali to Chandigarh in the morning when they were hit by an over speeding auto driver at Sector 16-17 in Chandigarh. The horrific purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the moment when the auto hit the doctor and his colleague from behind.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports suggest that soon after the accident Singh and his friend were rushed to Max Hospital. However, Singh succumbed to his injuries on Saturday during treatment. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Singh, as per local reports, was a popular dental specialist who had created a different identity in society for himself. It was his nature to meet everyone with a cheerful face and greet them with respect.

Similar incident in Chandigarh

Earlier, in a similar incident in January, a 25-year-old woman was hit by a speeding car while she was feeding a stray dog near her house.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, had posted the video of the incident on her then Twitter account and wrote, "In Chandigarh, a dog lover was feeding animals when a speeding vehicle coming from the wrong side hit her. The girl is undergoing treatment. The girl was doing a good deed, I pray to God for her. Was the driver of the car drunk? @DgpChdPolice take strict action."

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, the woman was identified as Tejaswita. Her family said that she and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs near their house when the horrific incident took place. After the accident, Tejaswita's mother was completely shocked seeing her lying in a pool of blood. She also said that no one on the road stopped by and helped them. Tejaswita was admitted to a hospital where she recovered after sustaining injuries to her head.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)