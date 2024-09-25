 Chandigarh: BJP Playing Game Behind Kangana's Mask, Claims Congress' Supriya Shrinate; VIDEO
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
Left And Right: Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate |

Chandigarh: The AICC national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday said that BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the three farm laws reflected her party’s attitude towards farmers.

Addressing newspersons here, Shrinate said that the BJP cannot dismiss this statement as Kangana's personal opinion because she is not just a local-level party worker but an elected MP on a BJP ticket.

Alleging that the BJP leadership had Kangana issue this statement as part of a calculated strategy, Shrinate held that Kangana is merely a facade. She further said that if the BJP indeed holds a different opinion from Kangana, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President JP Nadda should issue a clarification.

Referring to the farmers’ protest, she alleged that farmers were labeled as terrorists, hooligans, goons, and Khalistanis, the Congress spokesperson alleged that it is time for all the wrongs done to the farmers to be avenged, and not just the farmers but all the people of Haryana are ready to oust this incompetent government.

Referring to the wrestlers’ protest, she rued that the female wrestlers, who brought international glory to the country, were sexually harassed, and when Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik raised their voices against it, they were dragged on the streets.

