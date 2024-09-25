Chandigarh: BJP Playing Game Behind Kangana's Mask, Claims Congress' Supriya Shrinate; VIDEO

Left And Right: Kangana Ranaut, Supriya Shrinate |

Chandigarh: The AICC national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday said that BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the three farm laws reflected her party’s attitude towards farmers.

Addressing newspersons here, Shrinate said that the BJP cannot dismiss this statement as Kangana's personal opinion because she is not just a local-level party worker but an elected MP on a BJP ticket.

BJP MP कंगना रनौत ने काले किसान विरोधी क़ानून वापस लाने की बात कही



• BJP अध्यक्ष ने इसका खंडन नहीं किया



• नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोनीपत में कुछ नहीं कहा



हरियाणा 750 किसानों की शहादत भूला नहीं है



BJP की तीनों किसान विरोधी क़ानून वापस लाने की गंदी साज़िश खूब समझता है



📍चंडीगढ़ pic.twitter.com/OK268zZI21 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 25, 2024

Alleging that the BJP leadership had Kangana issue this statement as part of a calculated strategy, Shrinate held that Kangana is merely a facade. She further said that if the BJP indeed holds a different opinion from Kangana, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party President JP Nadda should issue a clarification.

Referring to the farmers’ protest, she alleged that farmers were labeled as terrorists, hooligans, goons, and Khalistanis, the Congress spokesperson alleged that it is time for all the wrongs done to the farmers to be avenged, and not just the farmers but all the people of Haryana are ready to oust this incompetent government.

Referring to the wrestlers’ protest, she rued that the female wrestlers, who brought international glory to the country, were sexually harassed, and when Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik raised their voices against it, they were dragged on the streets.