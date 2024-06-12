Chandigarh Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Hold District-Level Workers Meetings From June 16

Chandigarh Assembly Elections 2024: Cong To Hold District-Level Workers Meetings From June 16 | Representational Image

Chandigarh: With the upcoming assembly polls in mind, the Haryana Congress has decided to hold district-level workers meetings across the state from June 16. The assembly polls in Haryana are due in October this year.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda who was accompanied by the party state chief Udai Bhan, who briefed the newspersons here on Tuesday, said that starting from June 16, the party would have district level workers' conferences, and after that programmes would be held at the assembly level. On June 16, there would be a workers' conference in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

Likewise, the workers' conferences in Sonepat and Panipat would be held on June 21, Jind and Kaithal on June 22, and Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula on June 23. Workers' conferences would be held in Faridabad and Palwal on June 28, Dadri and Bhiwani on June 29, Narnaul and Rewari on June 30, Nuh and Gurugram on July 7, Hisar on July 13, Sirsa and Fatehabad on July 12, Rohtak and Jhajjar districts on July 14, they held.

Commenting on the recent Lok Sabha election results, Hooda held that the people of Haryana had reduced the BJP to half – from 10 seats in 2019 to five in 2024 - and the party would be completely wiped out in the assembly elections.

Hooda said that in comparison to all the states, INDIA alliance had got the highest 47.6% votes in Haryana. Compared to the last Lok Sabha elections, the votes of the Congress alliance had increased by about 20% while the votes of BJP had decreased by 12%. Congress had taken the lead in 46 assembly segments out of total 90, he said.

Read Also MLC Elections 2024: Congress Asks Uddhav Thackeray To Withdraw 2 Candidates

Hooda said after the crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and fearing a complete washout in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP had now remembered the free plots scheme of 100 yards, started during the Congress government.

“The Congress party had planned to give these plots to more than 7 lakh families of the state, but the BJP stopped this scheme as soon as it came to power’’, he alleged.