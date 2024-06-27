Chandigarh: ₹10 Lakh Reward Declared On Arrest Of Ultra Goldy Brar, Aide

Goldy Brar |

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar and another accused wanted in a extortion and firing case in Chandigarh.

According to official information, the accused duo are wanted in a case related to firing at the house of a businessman as a part of an extortion bid in Chandigarh on March 8 last.

A case in this regard has been registered under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act against Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a resident of Muktsar Sahib district and accused Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon alias Goldy Rajpura, a resident of Rajpura town in Patiala district, an NIA statement said.

The NIA statement added that the investigation agency had spread its dragnet further in search of designated terrorist Goldy Brar and one other gangster wanted in a case of extortion and firing at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh with the declaration of a cash reward for their arrest.

Stating that a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each had been announced for any information leading to apprehension/arrest of either of the two men, the statement said that the identity of the informant will be kept a secret.