'Champions Once Again': Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Team India After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the Indian cricket team after their emphatic victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.

Taking to X after the win, Gandhi praised the team’s performance and described the triumph as a proud moment for the country. “Champions once again! A magnificent victory for our Men in Blue with a special mention to Sanju Samson and Jaspreet Bumrah for their remarkable performance throughout the tournament,” he wrote.

Gandhi also congratulated the team for retaining the trophy on home soil and said the victory had given the nation another unforgettable moment to celebrate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team on social media, calling the win a reflection of exceptional skill, determination and teamwork displayed throughout the tournament.

In the final played against New Zealand, India were asked to bat first after losing the toss and put up a massive total of 255 runs, putting the Black Caps under immense pressure.

Sanju Samson led the charge with a brilliant 89-run knock, while Abhishek Sharma scored 52 and Ishan Kishan contributed a quickfire 54 to power India to the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.

Chasing the daunting target, New Zealand failed to keep up with the required run rate and were bowled out for 159 runs in 19 overs.

India’s bowlers then sealed the victory with a disciplined performance. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with four wickets, while Axar Patel picked up three. Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma claimed one wicket each.

With the comprehensive win, India successfully retained the T20 World Cup title, triggering celebrations among cricket fans across the country.