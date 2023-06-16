Chamba Murder: House Of Accused Set On Fire By 1000-Strong Mob, Shocking Visuals Surface

An angry mob on Thursday burnt down the residence of a murder accused in Chamba, which led to the authorities imposing prohibitory orders and put a restriction on people's movement in the area to prevent further law and order issues. Police managed to evacuate the family members of the murder accused and 10 people involved in the incident were taken under detention, said police. Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav confirmed that there was no casualty in the incident. Videos of the house set on fire has gone viral on social media.

The angry crowd had set the house of murder accused Musafir Hussain's house on fire. Hussain is currently in jail, and is accused of killing a 28-year-old man named Manohar. Hussain allegedly killed Manohar after inviting the victim Manohar to his house. He first beat him him up with a stick and then chopped the body and dumped them into a drain. A large crowd on Thursday broke inside accused Hussain's house and set it on fire, despite police deployment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals of the large crowd gathered outside the accused house and the residence set on fire was put on Twitter by users.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chamba Police issued notification regarding the prohibitory orders in place.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called the brutal killing and the subsequent protests and burning of the accused house unfortunate. He added that whatever was happening was against the culture of Himachal Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said that police had taken action and that those responsible for this heinous crime had already been arrested. "This is a very sensitive matter and the opposition BJP should not try to create tension and drive political mileage from this incident," Sukhu said.