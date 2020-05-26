Odisha to frame new strategy to fight COVID-19: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha will draft a new strategy to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, as the days ahead are set to get more challenging with the restoration of train and flight services, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said today.

Patnaik, during a review meet on the COVID-19 situation, said the administration will draw lessons from its experiences since March to frame the new strategy.

A total of 1,517 coronavirus cases have been reported in Odisha so far and seven people have succumbed to the disease.