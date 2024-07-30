'Chakravyuh Is Formed Against Congress' Scams & Corruption,' Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

New Delhi: Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' remark, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the 'Chakravyuh' is being formed but against the "Congress' scams and corruption."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister called it "dramabaazi" and said that the LoP is saying all this to cover up the corruption and scams done during the last 60 years.

"The 'Chakravyuh' he is talking about, I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi that our government indeed formed 'Chakravyuh' for Congress' scam, corruption. We have zero tolerance towards corruption. But I would like to ask him one thing, if Rahul Gandhi and his mother ran the government for 10 years through a remote control, he tore an Ordinance. Why did they not have a Caste Census? Why are they indulging in 'dramabaazi' now? This is 'dramabaazi'. Who rejected Mandal Commission recommendations? He is speaking all this to cover up the corruption and scams during the last 60 years and to ensure that the people believe him," Joshi said.

#WATCH | On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' remark, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "The 'Chakravyuh' he is talking about, I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi that our Government indeed formed 'Chakravyuh' for Congress' scam, corruption. We have zero… pic.twitter.com/AKTM82ZqFy — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

Remark Of Leader Of The Opposition In The Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Monday, drawing parallels from the Mahabharata, Rahul Gandhi, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Union Budget and said that there's an atmosphere of fear in the country, adding that the country is now trapped in a "Chakravyuh of lotus," referring to the BJP's symbol.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition criticised the Prime Minister for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new Chakravyuh had been created in the 21st century.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

#WATCH | LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him...I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. 'Chakravyuh'… pic.twitter.com/bJ2EUXPhr8 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

The LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi.

"The Chakravyuh that has captured India has three forces behind it: first is the idea of monopoly capital, that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth. So one element of Chakravyuh is coming from the concentration of financial power. I am explaining the Budget. The second element is the agencies, institutions, CBI, ED, and Income Tax departments of the nation and the third is the political executive. These three together are at the heart of the Chakravyuh and they have devastated this country," he said.

The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.