Chakka jam on Feb 6 to be held peacefully: Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of the proposed three-hour-long 'chakka jam' on February 6, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the nationwide protest will be peaceful. He further added that there will be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi.

"We have been protesting peacefully and the 'chakka jam' will also be held peacefully across the country on February 6. There will be no chakka jam anywhere in Delhi. The farmers who are unable to join us will hold chakka jam at their respective places," ANI quoted Tikait as saying.