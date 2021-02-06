Chakka Jam: Internet services suspended for 24 hours at Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri borders amid farmers' protest

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi, where farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws, for 24 hours till Saturday night in the wake of their 'chakka jam' call, officials said.

Apart from the three sites, internet services will remain suspended in their adjoining areas too till 23:59 hours on February 6.

The decision has been taken to 'maintain public safety and averting public emergency' under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, a home ministry official said.