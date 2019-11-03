C’garh only state that contributes 12% to national power: Shukla

Raipur: A record-breaking development has been carried out towards power infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, which is rich in forests and mineral resources. It has earned accolades at the national level. In a communique issued by the Chhattisgarh State Power Companies (CSPC) chairman Shailendra Shukla, it was stated that as Chhattisgarh is completing its 19th year of existence, it is gradually taking shape of a power hub.

The 474.67 per cent increase in power consumption shows the consumers are benefiting from cheap and uninterrupted power supply. On the State Foundation Day, chairman Shukla stated it is the only state in the country which contributes 12-13 per cent in the national power pool. When the state came into existence, the power generation capacity was merely 1,360 MW, which gradually increased over the years to 3,424.7 MW, an increase of 2,064.7MW.

Shukla further informed that gradually the state is progressing towards becoming a power hub. Due to surplus power, it has created miracles in both agricultural and industrial fields and a sort of revolution has taken place in both the sectors. During the inception of state there were 73,000 energised pumps; the number has now increased to 4.5 lakh and farmers are being benefited through the energised pumps around the year. As of now, all the 19,567 villages, along with 38,000 hamlets, in the state are electrified.

When it comes to issues like plant load factor and transmission capacity, Shukla said, Chhattisgarh is one of the developed states. Presently, the the state’s transmission capacity is 8,169 MVA against 1,257 MVA during the inception of state, a 549.80 per cent increase. In the year 2000, there were 27 EHT sub-stations; the number has now rose to 120.

The CSPC chairman said in the current financial year, the state has supplied a record highest 4,760 MW, which is a 256.82 per cent increase against the peak power demand of 1,334 MW in 2000.

Apart from establishing the first gas based sub-station in the capital, Central India’s biggest Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system has been established in the capital, which assists in fast automatic restoration of power interruptions.

Altogether, 57 lakh different category of power consumers are benefiting from the surplus power availability in state, along with benefiting from power bill half scheme.