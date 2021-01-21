'CG Mart will be launched to provide better market to women groups': Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the concerned government officials to launch “CG Mart” for display and sale of products manufactured by women groups in groups in Gauthans and self-help groups in forest areas.



CM Baghel instructed the government officials to provide outlets for the sale of products manufactured by women SHG working in Gauthans forest areas, a government official said on Wednesday.



These products include the products manufactured from honey, herbal medicines, Bastar artefacts, handloom fabric and Kosa textile, under one roof.



This initiative would help in the sale of the products benefitting the members of women groups and self-help groups, the CM said.



CG Marts should be first opened in the capital city Raipur and then at Division and District-level. Mustard seeds, flaxseeds, etc from Telghani should also be kept for sale in CG Mart, directed Chief Minister. It is noteworthy that the State Government has recently decided to constitute a Telghani Board, the communique added.



Apart from it, CM also transferred the eleventh and twelfth instalment under Godhan Nyay Yojana to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, in a ceremony held at his residence office. Nearly Rs 71.72 crore have been paid so far to the farmers and livestock owners under Godhan Nyay Yojana.