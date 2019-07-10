Certificates to cow carriers to check lynching in UP

<p><strong>Lucknow:</strong> In an attempt to check incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Gau Seva Aayog should provide the person transporting cows with certificate and take responsibility for his security.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that those carrying proper certificates while transporting cows, would be given police protection. </p><p>At a meeting of the Gau Sewa Aayog, Yogi said that the Aayog should also check illegal smugglings of cows and make regular inspections of cow shelters. </p><p>He said that the security and safety of cows was of utmost importance and cow shelters should be made self reliant in terms of finances.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>