'Centre's Interim Budget 2024 Is Dynamic & Development-Oriented': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that under the dynamic leadership of the country's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a dynamic and development-oriented budget for the people of India.

Congratulating the Union Minister, the CM said that this interim budget will provide new momentum towards India becoming an economic superpower as well as a developed nation by the year 2047.

Inclusive Development and New Dimensions

"This all-embracing budget, along with playing an important role in the upliftment of farmers, women, youth and the underprivileged, will also prove helpful in giving concrete shape to the Prime Minister's concept of 'Self-reliant India'.

"Along with inclusive development, this budget will provide new dimensions to various sectors like Infrastructure of New India, connectivity, agriculture, women empowerment, health, tourism, which will give meaning to the vision of Developed India @ 2047," Dhami said.

Milestone in Development

The Chief Minister said that today the country is undergoing all-round development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This budget will prove to be a milestone in making India a developed nation as per the resolve of Prime Minister Modi ji. The government has kept women, poor, youth and farmers as its priority in the budget."

Promoting Farming and Animal Husbandry

CM Dhami said that while the focus has been on Rashtriya Gokul Mission to promote farming as well as animal husbandry, the target of Lakhpati Didi Yojana has been increased from two crore to three crore to make the Nari Shakti self-reliant and self-reliant.

Special Emphasis on Tourism and Industry

CM Dhami said that in the interim budget, special emphasis has also been given to tourism, industry, air connectivity etc. This will give wings to tourism development in Uttarakhand and will further accelerate the grounding of industrial investment.