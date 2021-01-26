'Centre's insensitive attitude...': Mamata blames Modi govt's 'indifference' after farmers' R-Day tractor rally turns violent

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (January 26) blamed the Narendra Modi-led central government for its "insensitive attitude and indifference" after a tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demands dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital Delhi today, on Republic Day.

Hordes of rampaging protesters were seen breaking through barriers, fighting with the police, overturning vehicles and hoisting a religious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

In a two-part composed in reaction to the "painful developments" that unfolded in the streets of Delhi, Mamata said that she was "deeply disturbed" and blamed the central government for the situation.

"Deeply disturbed by worrying & painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi. Centre's insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters has to be blamed for this situation," Mamata posted from her official Twitter handle.

The West Bengal chief minister added, from her account on the microblogging website, that the Centre should engage with farmers and repeal the 'draconian' farm laws.

"First, these laws were passed without taking farmers in confidence. And then despite protests across India & farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they've been extremely casual in dealing with them. Centre should engage with the farmers & repeal the draconian laws," she wrote.