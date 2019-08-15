Centre's decision on Article 370 freed Kashmiris from shackles: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Centre's decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir had freed the state's residents and paved a new path for them.

Adityanath made the remarks on Twitter as part of his message on the 73rd Independence Day. "For the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, this Independence Day has brought a new morning. They have got freedom from the shackles of Article 370," the chief minister said.

"A new path has been paved for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Kashmir and Ladakh are now going to script a new tale of development. I also congratulate the honourable prime minister and Union home minister for taking the bold decision and writing a golden chapter in the history of India's unity and integrity," he added.

As part of Independence Day celebrations, Adityanath unfurled the national flag at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Paying a tribute to the freedom fighters who had sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, he said, "I salute the freedom fighters who wrote a new story of sacrifice and dedication to free Mother India from the chains of subservience. Today is the day to remember them and express gratefulness."

"Let's take a pledge to build a new India and a new Uttar Pradesh where people from every section of the society, class, religion and community get an opportunity for development according to their capabilities," the chief minister said in another tweet.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at various government offices, educational institutions and other places. People from different walks of life celebrated the day across the state amid tight security arrangements.

Divisional commissioner of Lucknow, Anil Garg, hoisted the tricolour at his office here. District magistrate of Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma, unfurled the national flag at the Collectorate.

Adityanath also extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to women. "I pray for the well-being of every mother, sister and daughter," he tweeted.

This year, Independence Day and the festival of Raksha Bandhan fall on the same day. Adityanath also visited the Raj Bhavan where Governor Anandiben Patel tied a rakhi to him.