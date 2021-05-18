Centre working on plan to streamline vaccination: PM

New Delhi

In an interaction with District Magistrates (DMs) of 46 districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Central government is working on a fortnightly schedule for vaccine supply to streamline vaccination and prevent wastage.

Interacting over video conference with these DMs across eight states with chief ministers of these regions, he told them that Union Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination to larger strategy.

He later stressed on the need to crack down on black marketing of medicines and equipment, saying "if you feel there is a need to tweak or innovate upon strategies set up at State or Central level, please go ahead, and if they work, do not hesitate to share with me or my office".

Noting that the spread of the disease was towards rural areas, the Prime Minister said we should focus on these areas.

Besides saving lives of people in rural areas, he said, there should also be a focussed plan to take care of the ease of living of every citizen in each district.

"We also have to stop infection as well as keep moving the supply of essential items being used in daily life."

"Even if one person from the local administration gets in touch with a patient or his family, the mental strength of that family to fight the disease goes up," Modi said.

"Through PM CARES we have decided to set up an oxygen plant in every district and my request to all DMs is to prepare in advance for the rapid setting up of such plants, as demonstrated in Chandigarh and other places," Modi said.