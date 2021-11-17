Centre to provide medical insurance to retired Air India staffers: Jyotiraditya Scindia tells Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

In a major relief to retired Air India staff, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today in response to a letter by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi, said that modalities are being worked out to provide medical facilities to them in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Sena MP had written to the civil aviation minister on October 20 requesting mediclaim insurance for the retired employees.

“Pilots, cabin crew, engineers, catering staff, ground handling staff, administrative staff, medical staff commercial and other departmental staff who have devoted years of their lives to Air India are left without any concrete medical support”.

“It saddens me to know that the retired employees do not have insurance benefits. With the divestment of Air India, this issue becomes more acute,” the MP wrote.

Scindia responded positively saying, “I have had the matter examined. I would like to inform you that the government is fully aware and committed to providing medical facilities to the retired employees of Air India. Modalities for the same are being worked out in consultation with the ministry of health and family welfare.”

