Centre to hold key meet today amid surge in COVID-19 cases across country

Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the country's top medical body responsible for making containment strategies for coronavirus is set to meet today to discuss the emerging situation stated a report in NDTV.

According to the Union health ministry's latest data updated on Monday, the country reported a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, with active cases rising to 6,350. Yesterday, the country registered 1,070 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in four months. The daily average cases have also increased.

To address the rising cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines on Sunday. These guidelines caution against the use of antibiotics unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection and advise considering the possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections. The guidelines also state that systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease.

States with spike in numbers

The states with the highest number of active cases are Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The Centre has advised these states, along with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, to follow a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, and vaccinations as they experience a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The situation is concerning, and it is crucial that the government and medical experts take necessary measures to control the spread of the virus. The increasing number of cases emphasizes the need for people to continue practicing safety measures like social distancing, wearing masks, and maintaining personal hygiene to protect themselves and others from the virus.