 Centre to develop SOPs for journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCentre to develop SOPs for journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj

Centre to develop SOPs for journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take up the task of formulating these SOPs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Centre to develop SOPs for Journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj |

The murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, where assailants posed as journalists, has prompted the Center to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists. According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take up the task of formulating these SOPs.

Read Also
Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Father says Lovelesh Tiwari is a 'drug addict' while mother calls him 'deeply...
article-image

The murder of Atiq caught camera, while they were talking to media

Caught on camera, the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place while they were speaking to reporters, with the assailants shooting them at point-blank range. The attackers had identified themselves as media persons to gain access to the area where the victims were present. The police were present at the scene and were escorting the victims to the medical college when the incident occurred.

Atiq's son Asad killed a day prior

In a related development, Atiq Ahmed's 19-year-old son Asad, who was also wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) a day prior. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, for which Atiq Ahmed had been serving a sentence in Sabarmati Jail.

Read Also
Atiq Ahmed killed: Why didn't police fire in retaliation after shootout? Know details here
article-image

SOPs after the murder caught on camera

The development of SOPs for journalist safety comes as a response to this tragic incident and is aimed at ensuring the protection of journalists in their line of work. The Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take the necessary steps to implement these SOPs and safeguard the safety and security of journalists across the country.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre to develop SOPs for journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj

Centre to develop SOPs for journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj

Rare 'Diamond within a diamond' unearthed in Surat; company names it 'Beating Heart'

Rare 'Diamond within a diamond' unearthed in Surat; company names it 'Beating Heart'

Atiq Ahmed murder: Mamata Banerjee slams UP govt, says 'shocked total collapse of law & order in...

Atiq Ahmed murder: Mamata Banerjee slams UP govt, says 'shocked total collapse of law & order in...

Beyond the pay gap, burnout threatens the personal well-being of women in senior management; and...

Beyond the pay gap, burnout threatens the personal well-being of women in senior management; and...

Atiq Ahmed killers used Turkey-made Zigana pistol, same model was used in Moosewala murder: Report

Atiq Ahmed killers used Turkey-made Zigana pistol, same model was used in Moosewala murder: Report