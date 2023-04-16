Centre to develop SOPs for Journalist safety after murder of Atiq Ahmed and brother in Prayagraj |

The murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, where assailants posed as journalists, has prompted the Center to develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists. According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take up the task of formulating these SOPs.

The murder of Atiq caught camera, while they were talking to media

Caught on camera, the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf took place while they were speaking to reporters, with the assailants shooting them at point-blank range. The attackers had identified themselves as media persons to gain access to the area where the victims were present. The police were present at the scene and were escorting the victims to the medical college when the incident occurred.

Atiq's son Asad killed a day prior

In a related development, Atiq Ahmed's 19-year-old son Asad, who was also wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal, was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) a day prior. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, for which Atiq Ahmed had been serving a sentence in Sabarmati Jail.

SOPs after the murder caught on camera

The development of SOPs for journalist safety comes as a response to this tragic incident and is aimed at ensuring the protection of journalists in their line of work. The Ministry of Home Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will take the necessary steps to implement these SOPs and safeguard the safety and security of journalists across the country.