Centre to demolish temple in Delhi, won't let BJP run bulldozer over people's faith, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has begun a move to demolish a temple in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri.

AAP leaders led by Kalkaji MLA Atishi held a protest near the Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir and vowed not to let the BJP government demolish it.

"The BJP has so far been using bulldozers to threaten and extort the common man, but now its Gunda Raj has reached to such an extent where they are not even sparing Bhagwan Shri Ram," Atishi said.

"This protest, this procession is not merely an Aam Aadmi Party initiative, but an agitation which is led by the people here, by the women of Sriniwaspuri, and the entire population of Delhi against BJP's injustice and they have resolved to not let anyone attack their abode of faith at any cost," she added.

Taking to Twitter, Atishi also shared an eviction notice recently issued by the Union Urban Affairs Ministry's Land and Development Office to the "unauthorised" occupants of the temple, and said the BJP government would not just demolish the temple in Sriniwaspuri using bulldozers but also the faith of the crores of people.

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the BJP ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on April 20.

Similar anti-encroachment drives have been seen in recent times in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 09:15 AM IST