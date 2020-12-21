Centre to constitute high-level committee to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 125th birth anniversary

"The members of the High-Level Commemoration Committee will include experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj/INA. The Committee will also lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas," the release stated.

Earlier as well, the central government had taken several steps towards preserving and conserving the heritage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A museum has been set up on Netaji at the Red Fort in New Delhi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself in January last year.

Moreover, a permanent exhibition and a 'Light and Sound show' on Netaji has been planned to be set up at Kolkata at the historic Victoria Memorial building.

In 2015, the Government of India had decided to declassify the files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and make them accessible to the public.

The first lot of the 33 files was declassified on 4 December 2015. The digital copies of 100 files, relating to Netaji, were released by the Prime Minister on January 23, 2016.

During his visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2018, Prime Minister Modi had joined the programme to mark the 75th anniversary of hoisting the tricolour by Netaji Bose.

He had paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose’s Provisional Government of Azad Hind, which administered the Islands during World War II.

The Prime Minister had also renamed three islands in the Andaman and Nicobar. Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep; the Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep; and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.