Centre to come up with policy for third COVID-19 vaccine dose in next 2-3 weeks: Report

The Centre is likely to come up with a comprehensive policy on third COVID-19 vaccine dose in the next two to three weeks, reported News18.

According to the report, an expert group has been working on formulating a policy document on the third vaccine dose.

This comes amid the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' striking terror across the globe. However, India has so far not reported any cases of this new variant, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

"No case of COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in India so far," Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour today.

Owing to the information received on the virus, the minister said that an advisory has been issued in this regard.

"We are immediately checking suspicious cases and conducting genome sequencing. We have learnt a lot during the COVID crisis. Today, we have a lot of resources and laboratories. We can manage any situation," the minister said.

He further assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to stop the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

Its implications for India were also discussed. The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 06:18 PM IST