Centre to bear expenses for medical treatment of student who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said the Centre will bear expenses for medical treatment of Harjot Singh, the student who sustained multiple bullet injuries in Ukraine's Kyiv.

"Govt of India will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment (in Kyiv, #Ukraine.) We are trying to ascertain his medical status... Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status...trying to reach out but facing trouble as it's a conflict zone," said Bagchi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Singh, who is hospitalised after he was shot with a bullet in the capital city of Ukraine, said he did not get any support from the Indian Embassy. '"I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Singh added.

Taking about the incident, Singh said the incident took place on February 27. "We were 3 people in a cab on our way to the 3rd checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," he added.

"It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death...God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation...," he further said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Centre under Operation Ganga is making all efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in conflict-hit Ukraine. According to MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, over 9,000 citizens have been brought back to India from Ukraine so far.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:10 PM IST