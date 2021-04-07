Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination at workplaces from April 11: Here's how much it will cost employees

The government will allow COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries. The drive will be launched on April 11 across states and Union Territories; it will be available to people aged 45 years and above.

It is, however, not free as each employee has to pay Rs 250 per dose. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the chief secretaries said a substantial proportion of the population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector of the economy and operates from offices in the private and public sector. The idea is to speed up the vaccination drive by bringing them under its ambit.

States can initiate due consultations with private/public sector employers and management to prepare for launch of work place vaccination. No family member or outsider would be allowed to get the shot at the workplace, barring the eligible employee.