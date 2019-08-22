Centre suppressing Chidambaram's voice, unable to face criticism: Chhattisgarh CM

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Centre is suppressing the voice of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for being critical to Narendra Modi government's policies and failures.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "P Chidambaram was constantly criticising the policies of the central government and was pointing out their failures. The government is not able to face the criticism and so they want to suppress the opposing voices."

The Chief Minister continued, "Today, our country is gripped in the financial crisis. There is a fall in every sector, including the automobile industry, where employee strength is being cut and numerous plants are being shut. The situation is bad in the government sector as well."

A special CBI court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in alleged connection in the INX media corruption case. He was arrested by the investigative agency from his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday. The court said that family members and lawyers are permitted to meet Chidambaram for 30 minutes a day.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the CBI, said during the hearing in the court that custodial interrogation of the Congress leader was required as Chidambaram was "evasive" and "non-cooperative" in the investigation.

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.