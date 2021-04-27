Centre submits 200-page affidavit on national COVID-19 plan to Supreme Court

Despite adequate restrictions, curbs, health infrastructure, the COVID-19 situation in India hasn't come under control yet. Given a spurt in the cases, the Central Government today submitted its national plan for Covid-19 preparedness to the Supreme Court. The plan lists Centre's plan for the distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic
As per India Today report, the covid plan does not include microscopic details as to the day-to-day management of the issues arising out of different disasters, said Centre.
In its 200-paged affidavit, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the national plan "designedly keeps the said aspects of executive decision making open in order to enable the government statutory functionaries and all stakeholders to take appropriate measures in dynamic and fast-developing situations such as the present pandemic".
Amid the alarming situation in the country, the apex court had directed the Centre to submit a national Covid plan listing details of its plans for production and distribution of oxygen, essential drugs, health care infrastructure and vaccines.
The Centre in its affidavit has also credited PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for scaling up the production and distribution of oxygen in the country.
Steps such as giving industrial oxygen production plants license to produce medical-grade liquid oxygen are being taken. The availability of oxygen tankers is also being increased, the Centre told the SC.
The Centre told the SC that oxygen requirements in several states increased much faster than forecast.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)