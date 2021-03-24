Centre should withdraw bill, restore powers of Delhi government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: The Centre should withdraw the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and restore powers of the Delhi government, said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday, a day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

"They should withdraw it (bill) and restore the Delhi government's power. Today it is AAP, tomorrow it will be someone else. They cannot snatch the democratic rights of elected governments of states and Union Territories," Mr Kharge said while speaking to news agency ANI.

He added that lawmakers will discuss the Bill today at 10 am in the Rajya Sabha.

On Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned following a ruckus made by the Opposition as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in the House.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor. The bill seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.