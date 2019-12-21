Centre should include Muslims in new citizenship Act: SAD chief

We strongly feel that the Muslim community should be included in it (amended Citizenship Act). I am speaking on behalf of my party and the party is very clear that the Government of India should include them (Muslims) and should come out with an amendment because that what the people feel and is the mood of the nation," BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, replying to reporters in Punjab's Patiala district.

"People belonging to all religions reside in our country and this is our strength that they stay together as a team. Why should you exclude (them)?... I personally feel that the Government of India should include them. There should be no exclusion on the basis of religion," the SAD chief, also the Ferozepur MP, said.

"I had said in Parliament that our (Sikh) Gurus sacrificed their lives for people of other faiths and our religion teaches us 'Sarbat da bhala' (welfare of all). We humbly request them to include them (Muslims in new citizenship law)," he said. "Now it is up to them," the SAD chief said.