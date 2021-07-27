Centre seeks extension till January 9 for framing CAA rules

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought another six months extension to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha that the Central government has sought an extension till January 9 for framing rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by Parliament in 2019.

Nityanand Rai was replying to a question from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on whether the government had missed the deadline to frame and notify CAA rules and the steps taken in this context.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on 12.12.2019 and has come into force w.e.f. 10.01.2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," Rai said.