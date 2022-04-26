Hanuman Chalisa row: Centre seeks detailed report from Maharashtra govt over MP Navneet Rana's arrest

Mumbai: Union Home ministry on Tuesday ordered a factual report from the Maharashtra government over the arrest of independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai.

"MHA has sought a factual report from the Maharashtra govt regarding independent Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana’s allegation about her arrest & "inhumane treatment" meted out at Khar PS. Lok Sabha Privilege & Ethics Committee had asked MHA to seek a report earlier", MHA sources told ANI.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on Monday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said that she was ill-treated in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station.

In the letter sent to Om Birla, Navneet Rana alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and not allowed to use the washroom.

"I was taken to Khar Police Station on 23.04.2022 and I spent the night in the Police Station on 23.03.2022...I made several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night," she said in the letter.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:51 PM IST