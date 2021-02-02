Centre rushes 2 high-level expert teams to Kerala, Maharashtra for COVID-19 management support

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for COVID-19 management.

At a time when almost all States/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report a large number of cases. At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70% of active COVID-19 cases in the country.