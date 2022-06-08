Centre releases Rs 126 crore to states for modernisation of police

Representative Image | (PTI Photo)

The Centre has released Rs 7.5 crore under Special Central Assistance (SCA) scheme to Maharashtra for modernisation of police forces, construction of fortified police stations and implementation of a host of other schemes, an official said on Tuesday.

In total the Centre has disbursed Rs 126.7 crore to various states for modernisation. Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, an amount of Rs 22.59 crore was released to Chhattisgarh, Rs 2.63 crore to Jharkhand and Rs 14.76 crore to Odisha by the Union Home Ministry.