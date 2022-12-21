e-Paper Get App
Centre pushes for 6G technology; sets up technology innovation group to develop action plans

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan disclosed in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday regarding the Department of Telecommunications' push for the next generation of 6G technology.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Mannoo Malviya
New Delhi: In less than two months of launch of the 5G internet in India, the Department of Telecommunications is pushing for the next generation of 6G technology, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan disclosed in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said the department had set up a technology innovation group for 6G on November 1, 2021 to develop the roadmap and action plans for 6G in the Country.

The group comprises six task forces with industry, academia, R&D institutions and government as members of the Multi--Disciplinary Innovative Solutions, Multiplatform Next Generation Networks, Spectrum for Next Generation Requirements, Devices, International Standards Contribution and Funding Research and Development.

The minister said India is also contributing to International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in 6G visioning exercise.

