Centre offers setting up panel to explore issues raised by protesting farmers, asks union leaders to propose names

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday offered to set up a committee to look into the issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, as three union ministers and senior officials met representatives of 35 agitating organisations.

News agency PTI, citing sources, reported that the farmer representatives were yet to respond to the offer from the government more than two hours into the meeting, but all of them were unanimous in seeking repeal of the three laws that they have been terming as being against the interest of the farm community.

The meeting between the farmers' leaders and the government has concluded. The next round of talks are to be held on December 3.

The union ministers have even asked the farmers' union leaders to nominate members to be a part of the proposed committee, that is aimed at examining the issues raised by the farmers.

"You give names of 4-5 people from your organizations and constitute a committee in which there'll be representatives from govt as well as agricultural experts to discuss new agricultural laws", government representatives were quoted by ANI.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The panel would also include agricultural experts and government representatives.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

For the meeting at Vigyan Bhawan here, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was accompanied by Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, also an MP from Punjab.